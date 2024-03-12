Sara Ali Khan's film Murder Mubarak drops its newest track, "Bhola Bhala Babya." The track showcases a chaotic yet intriguing scene featuring Sara, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and more as they gather at a night event amid the chaos and mysteries. The song, sung by Shilpa Rao and Sachin-Jigar, captures attention with its catchy lyrics. Set to release on March 15, 2024, Murder Mubarak promises mystery and excitement for viewers. You can watch it on Netflix after its release. Murder Mubarak OTT Release: Here’s When and Where To Watch Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Varma’s Crime-Thriller Online!

Watch Bhola Bhala Baby song

