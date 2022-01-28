Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim.

On Friday, Sara took to Instagram and shared a string of images from her vacation.

In one of the images, we can see Sara and Ibrahim happily posing against a snowy background. She also shared a video of Ibrahim skiing through the slopes.

"Home is where the brother is," Sara captioned the post.

Reacting to the pictures, Sara and Ibrahim's aunt Saba commented, "Stay safe and have a fantastic time."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's film in Indore. The movie stars her opposite Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

