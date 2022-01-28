Hollywood actor Ezra Miller, who portrayed The Flash in DC's Justice League, recently posted a cryptic video on his social media where he seemed to threaten members of a Ku Klux Klan chapter in North Carolina. Wearing a Flash ring, the actor didn't explain what prompted the video. A connection between the town, identified by Miller as Beulaville, and the KKK was not immediately apparent, according to Variety. Succession Actor Juliana Canfield Joins Peacock TV’s New Series ‘The Missing’.

In the video, Miller said, "Look, if y'all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you're doing right now, and you know what I am talking about, then, you know, we'll do it for you, if that's really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK. Bye."

Along with the video, Miller wrote in the caption, "Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let's save some live now ok babies? Love you like Woah." Choi Woo-shik, EXO's DO, Park Bo-gum – 7 K-drama Romantic Heroes Who Turned Deliciously DARK!.

As of Thursday evening, the actor was trending on social media, with a number of viewers taken aback by the message. Miller will soon be reprising his role as The Flash in an upcoming DC film, which is due to be released by Warner Bros on November 4. He will next be seen in Warners' 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' on April 15. The actor plays Credence Barebone in the 'Harry Potter' prequel series.

As per Variety, a video had circulated in April 2020 that appeared to show Miller choking a woman while in Iceland. The footage sparked backlash, but Miller never addressed the matter. A source confirmed to the outlet at the time that it was a serious altercation, rather than a joke as some had speculated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)