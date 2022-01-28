Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI): Actors Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan are all set to entertain the audience with their new web series titled 'Bestseller'.

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal, 'Bestseller' is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 18.

Talking about the show, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, said, "Our latest Amazon Original Series, Bestseller, is a fast-paced, gritty psychological thriller that will pull viewers deep into a vortex of flawed human nature and leave them hooked. It's a complex world where nothing is quite as it seems, and the story gets darker."

Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni will also be seen in the show. (ANI)

