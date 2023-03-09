Actor Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday, wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film with director Homi Adajania. Taking to Instagram, Homi shared a picture with the Atrangi Re actor and wrote, "Here's lookin at you kid. Well done on your first sched...Now the real work starts. #shootlife #schedwrap." Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Delhi Shoot for Homi Adajania’s Upcoming Film (View Pic).

In the picture, Sara could be seen posing with the director in a burgundy hair look. Titled Murder Mubarak, Sara recently began filming the film in the National capital. The Simmba actor will be seen sharing screen space with actor Karisma Kapoor in the film. A few days ago, Karisma shared the clapperboard from the movie set on her Instagram feed. The film is directed by Cocktail fame Homi Adajania. She has not divulged much details about the movie.

Sharing the story, Sara wrote, "Can't believe it's done. Only love to you."Meanwhile, she will be seen in a high octane suspense thriller Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

Sara Ali Khan, Homi Adajania (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal, and in Karan Johar's next Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.