Entertainment News | Sara Ali Khan's 'All Lives Matter' Post Gets Mixed Response

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan on Thursday has created a stir on the internet after she reportedly shared an 'All Lives Matter' post on Instagram.

Hashtag Sara Ali Khan was trending on Twitter, with netizens giving mixed reviews for the now-deleted post.

Also Read | Chintu Ka Birthday Movie Review: Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome’s Zee5 Film Is a Winning Example of Surprises That Come in Small Packages!.

Khan drew criticism from many Twitter users for the picture which says 'All Lives Matter' striking the word 'black' on the post. The picture is an illustrational drawing of hands of different colours, with an additional picture of the trunk of an elephant.

"Of course she crossed out Black and then reduced it down to animal rights...that political science degree looking real good Sara Ali Khan," one of the tweets read.

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap on Theatre Owners Being Unhappy with OTT Releases: 'I Haven't Heard That Kind of Discussion For a Movie Like Bamfaad Or Eeb Allay Ooo'.

Another Twitter user wrote, "A reminder that Sara Ali Khan has a degree in history and political science from Columbia. Her ignorance in spite of her education is astounding."

"Sara Ali Khan you know who is #safoorazargar? She is an activist and now she is in jail because she raised her voice against this fascist government though she is pregnant, Is this all lives matter? #ReleaseSafooraZargar," read another tweet.

Meanwhile, some of her fans sided with her and shared with 'I support Sara Ali Khan' tweets.

"I can't see anything wrong in this picture... Obviously everyone's life matters... Why everyone is becoming so Intolerant... I support Sara Ali Khan," wrote one of her fans.

"I support Sara Ali Khan, she said right, every life matter #AllLivesMattter #Saraalikhan ab kuch cheap minded log ayenge troll krne," another user tweeted.

Another fan said, "What's wrong with this post? Truth is bitter. All lives matter. Well done Sara Ali Khan." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)