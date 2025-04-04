Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan recently took a spiritual trip and visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer her prayers.

The actress shared pictures from her pilgrimage on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her peaceful moments at the holy site.

Sara posted a series of pictures where she was seen wearing a white chikankari salwar kurta. Along with the pictures, she shared a poem, encouraging her fans to slow down and embrace life.

"Moments of stillness amidst the perpetual flow. A purposeful reminder to breathe and go slow. Listen to the whispers of the river, feel the suns glow. Wander deep, embrace life and allow yourself to grow," read the caption of her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was recently seen in Sky Force, a film directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with debutant Veer Pahariya.

In the coming months, the audience will see Sara sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro In Dino. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I have been working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again, who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant, and I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam, who has added life to the characters and story with his work," he added. (ANI)

