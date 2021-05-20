Washington [US], May 20 (ANI): The cast of the upcoming 'Sex and the City' reboot is expanding. 'Grey's Anatomy' alum Sara Ramirez has joined the forthcoming revival titled 'And Just Like That', as a series regular.

As per Variety, Ramirez, who is non-binary, will join Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on the show, and will play comedian Che Diaz.

The 45-year-old actor will play Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian that hosts a podcast on which Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured.

"Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular," the character description reads.

"Everyone at 'And Just Like That...' is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramirez has joined the 'Sex and the City' family," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a release.

He added, "Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama - and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

Ramirez, who is non-binary, rose to fame with their role as Dr Callie Torres on Grey's Anatomy', but left the show in 2016. They have since become a prominent advocate for LGBTQ rights and later portrayed the bisexual, non-binary role of Kat Sandoval in the CBS drama 'Madam Secretary'.

Parker, Davis and Nixon are all executive producing the upcoming series as well as reprising their original roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones for the 'Sex and the City' reboot.

'Sex and the City', originally created by Darren Star, was on HBO from 1998 through 2004 and followed a group of friends in New York City. Over 94 episodes, the show revolutionized how women's friendships -- and women's sexuality -- are represented in popular culture. The show became a phenomenon and spurred two movies.

Other details about the 10-episode series, which is set to begin production in New York this summer, are being kept under wraps. But it was featured in WarnerMedia's upfront presentation on May 19.

According to the show's logline, 'And Just Like That' will be about Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

HBO Max first announced the reboot of the popular franchise in January. In a statement at the time, Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said she was excited for fans to see how the iconic characters' stories have evolved since the original series and movies.

No release date for the show has been announced yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)