Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Building more anticipation for the upcoming film, the makers of 'Sarfira' starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan unveiled the soulful new track 'Khudaya'.

'Khudaya', is an evocative qawwali that delves into the struggles of love and relationships. Featuring the chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay treated fans with the song video.

"For the love that stands by every Sarfira...#Khudaya song out now! Link in bio. #Sarfira landing in cinemas on 12th July, 2024," he captioned the post.

The video begins with a fight between Akshay's character Vir Mhatre and his wife (played by Radhika), on the terrace of their house. He asks her to leave him if he is a disappointment.

Then, Akshay is seen Akshay searching for Radhika as he is afraid to lose her. However, she is nowhere but sitting in the house, after finding he gets emotional.

Sung by Suhit Abhyankar, Sagar Bhatia, and Neeti Mohan, and composed by Suhit Abhyankar, "Khudaya" marks a refreshing return of qawwali to the movies. 'Khudaya' is a glimpse into the emotional depth and narrative richness that 'Sarfira' encapsulates.

Sharing her thoughts, Neeti Mohan said, "Singing 'Khudaya' has been an incredibly moving experience for me. The song's poignant lyrics and beautiful melody truly capture the essence of enduring love. I'm excited for everyone to feel the emotions we've poured into this qawwali."

Suhit Abhyankar reflects on the creative process, "Composing and singing 'Khudaya' has been a journey of deep emotional exploration. This qawwali holds a special place in my heart, and I hope it resonates with listeners as much as it did with us while creating it."

Directed by national award winner Sudha Kongara, known for her critically acclaimed works like 'Irudhi Suttru' and 'Soorarai Pottru', the film promises to deliver a compelling narrative set against the backdrop of India's startup culture and aviation industry.

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer. The trailer of 'Sarfira' showcases Akshay Kumar in a role that has captivated audiences, portraying an underdog determined to challenge socio-economic barriers and make flying accessible to all.

His performance has received praise, with director Suriya expressing his gratitude on social media. Suriya, who makes a guest appearance in the film, shared his admiration for Akshay Kumar's dedication to bringing this inspiring story to the screen.

'Sarfira' is not just a film; it's an ode to the dreams that keep us awake," remarked Akshay Kumar in an Instagram post unveiling the trailer.

The narrative follows his character's journey from debt-ridden beginnings to visionary entrepreneurship, navigating obstacles with resilience and innovation.

Scheduled for release on July 12, 2024, 'Sarfira' features a stellar cast including Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas alongside Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

