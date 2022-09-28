Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency' has a new addition.

Actor Satish Kaushik has joined the cast of the film. He will Satish Kaushik will be seen playing late politician Jagjivan Ram.

Also Read | Constance Wu Claims She Was Raped by an Aspiring Writer During Date.

"When you are playing the role of a historic or political personality then you have to really study and research a lot about the person whom you are playing. It is a great feeling to play the former Defence Minister of India, Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji in Emergency. It would not have been possible without the help of my director, Kangana Ranaut, who is very calm, composed and in full command as the captain of the ship. I love the way she pampers and helps her actors to give the right performance and ensures that even the minutest detail is not missed out," Satish Kaushik said.

Talking about Satish Kaushik joining the film's cast, Kangana said, "Jagjivan Ram was a very popular leader. One of the most loved and revered leaders of his times. When Mrs Gandhi refused his request of relaxing Emergency, he quit the Congress and there were grave consequences for her. That was his relevance. I needed somebody for this role who has his strength, his wit and his sarcasm. Satishji was an obvious choice for this role. I am looking forward to my scenes with him as an actor. They are some of the most engaging, entertaining and strong scenes in the film."

Also Read | Raju Srivastava’s Daughter Antara Expresses Gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan in This Heartfelt Post.

'Emergency' revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. The film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Prior to 'Emergency', Kangana directed 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

On working behind the lens, she said, "My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete. I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews, my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side."

Apart from 'Emergrency', the 'Queen' actor also has director Sarwesh Mewara's 'Tejas' in her kitty, in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)