Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Late celebrity manager Disha Salian's father Satish Salian has arrived at the Bombay High Court for the first hearing on a writ petition filed by him against Shiv Sena (UBT leader) Aaditya Thackeray and others over their alleged involvement in the death of his daughter.

Satish Salian was accompanied by his lawyer Nilesh C Ojha. Disha's father expressed his hope for justice for his daughter. While speaking with ANI, he said,

""I have faith in the judiciary and god."

Last week, Satish Salian made a passionate plea for justice, calling for narco tests to be conducted on all alleged accused individuals. He also revealed that he had demanded protection for himself and his counsel, emphasising his determination to see the case through to its conclusion.

While speaking to ANI, Satish said, "I demanded (Mumbai Police officers) justice for my daughter. I also demanded protection, even for my counsel...I am ready for a Narco Test. But there should be a Narco Test of Aaditya Thackeray, Sooraj Pancholi, and Dino Morea too. All accused should be tested..."

He expressed his frustration with the lack of progress in the case, citing the alleged inaction of the previous government, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), during their 2.5-year tenure. Satish Salian stated that he was forced to take matters into his own hands and approach the court for justice.

"They (MVA) were in power for 2.5 years; after that, an SIT was put in place, but they didn't do anything. Then, I had to take this step...We will definitely get justice," said Disha Salian's father.

The grieving father reiterated his faith in the judiciary, asserting that he will not rest until justice is served.

"I have complete faith in the judiciary...My daughter could do only half her work, I have to give it the finishing touch through punishment (to the accused)...Nobody attempted to put pressure on me," he added.

Earlier, Satish Salian approached the Bombay High Court seeking a probe into his daughter's death and requesting the registration of an FIR against Thackeray, among others.

In response to allegations, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and father of Aditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, denied any connection between his family and the Disha Salian case, emphasising that if evidence exists, it should be presented in court.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "If they have evidence then they must produce it in court as this matter is going on in the court. 6 to 7 generations of my family have worked for the people and we have no connection with this issue. If you are making false allegations against someone, then it can boomerang on you, too. What happened to the investigation of other cases like murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. His daughter is demanding justice."

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajpur was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai. (ANI)

