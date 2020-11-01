Washington [US], November 1 (ANI): NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' has roped in American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle as its host for the post-election episode. Chappelle will appear on the November 7 episode of the late-night sketch comedy series.

According to Variety, the musical guest for the episode has not yet been announced.

Also Read | Juhi Parmar on Her Comeback Show: ‘Hamari Wali Good News Is All About Uplifting and Empowering Women’.

Previously, the 47-year-old comedian hosted 'SNL' after the election in 2016 and also appeared in the Eddie Murphy-hosted episode just last year.

Most recently he won the variety special (pre-recorded) Emmy in September for 2019's 'Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones'and released the short stand-up special '8:46' in June. It was performed and shot in a socially distant safe way during the coronavirus pandemic and featured a set in which he responded to the murder of George Floyd.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon Files FIR Against Fake Twitter Account in Her Name Defaming Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh.

However, he is also known for his self-titled Comedy Central series 'Chappelle's Show,' which ran from 2003 to 2006, as well as other stand-up specials including 2017's 'Equanimity,' 2004's 'For What It's Worth' and 2000's 'Killin' Them Softly.'

Variety reported that the previous host-musical guest combinations for this 46th season of 'SNL' include Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion from the premiere episode, as well as Bill Burr and Jack White, Issa Rae and Justin Bieber, Adele and H.E.R., and John Mulaney and the Strokes.

This year 'SNL' will air six consecutive episodes, undoubtedly adding this special November 7 episode in order to be able to respond directly to the results of the presidential election.

The lead up to the election, including town halls and debates, have kicked off every episode of the season, putting special guest stars Alec Baldwin, Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph squarely in the spotlight. (Baldwin portrays President Donald Trump, Carrey portrays former vice president Joe Biden and Rudolph portrays Sen. Kamala Harris.).(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)