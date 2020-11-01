Raveena Tandon has filed an FIR against an unknown man for creating her fake profile and posting defamatory tweets against the Mumbai Police. The case has been registered under public mischief, identity theft under the IT act, apart from Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious sentiments. "The accused also defamed Marathi language and Marathi speakers through his/her Twitter posts,” an officer said told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity. Sonu Nigam Slams Cyber Police After Ministry of Labour Retweets Tasteless Joke on Deepika Padukone From Fake Account of the Singer (Watch Video).

Another police officer told the news website that an initial investigation hints that a Twitter bot may have been used to insult Mumbai police. The offence was registered and Twitter has blocked the handle.

The unknown person is also accused of insulting Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh and morphing his pictures. The accused had also posted a defamatory video of the chief. Sonakshi Sinha Is Thankful to Mumbai Police As Cops Arrest the Actress’ Cyber Bully.

The cyber cell has come to the rescue of Bollywood celebs on multiple occasions now. Earlier, Salman Khan had approached cyber cell to take action against pictures of him with the message that he has said he didn't need the support of Muslims to make his film, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a hit. Shruti Haasan had filed a complaint against a stalker.

Earlier, Maharashtra Cyber Cell had warned Twitter users from sharing sensitive pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput after his demise.

