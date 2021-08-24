Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Actor Pratik Gandhi, who rose to fame with his role in the web series 'Scam 1992', is all set to feature in the film 'Raavan Leela'.

The upcoming movie, which also features Aindrita Ray, will release in theatres on October 1, 2021.

Also Read | Khone Do Song: Prateek Kuhad Unveils the Music Video on Fantastical Dreamscapes of Lovers - WATCH.

Announcing the same, Pratik took to his Instagram and wrote, "Mukhote pe mukhota...Ram ke Ravan ki Leela.#RaavanLeela(Bhavai) in Cinemas on 1st October 2021."

Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, 'Raavan Leela' is being touted as a love story.

Also Read | Sandalwood Drugs Case: Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi in Further Trouble After Forensics Confirm the Actors Consumed Drugs.

Apart from 'Raavan Leela', Pratik will also be seen sharing screen space with Khushali Kumar in 'Dedh Bigha Zameen', which is currently being filmed in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)