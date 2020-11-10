Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): Ken Spears, known best as the co-creator of the animated series 'Scooby-Doo,' has died. He was 82.

According to Fox News, his son, Kevin, confirmed to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter that Spears died on Friday (local time) from complications related to Lewy body dementia.

Kevin Spears said, "Ken will forever be remembered for his wit, his story-telling, his loyalty to family, and his strong work ethic. Ken has not only made a lasting impression on his family, but he has touched the lives of many as co-creator of 'Scooby-Doo.' Ken has been a role model for us throughout his life and he will continue to live on in our hearts."

Spears is survived by his two sons, Kevin and Chris, their wives, as well as his five grandchildren and his three great-grandchildren, reported Variety.

Spears co-created the 1969 animated series 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!' with Joe Ruby.

For Hanna-Barbera Productions and CBS, the duo- Ruby and Spears- also created 'Dynomutt' and 'Jabberjaw.'

Fox News reported that later on, in 1977, the writing-producing partners launched their own company Ruby-Spears Productions and created a number of popular shows such as 'Fangface,' 'Mister T,' and 'Sectaurs.'

Ruby-Spears also produced several popular animated reboots of long-time Saturday morning favourites including 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' and 'Superman.'

Ruby died at the age of 87 in August. (ANI)

