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Sports Cricket Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for April 25 . The weekend programme features an afternoon clash in the capital between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS), followed by an evening encounter where the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues on Saturday, 25 April, with a significant double-header that could reshape the top half of the points table. The weekend programme features an afternoon clash in the capital between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS), followed by an evening encounter where the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

April 25 IPL 2026 Matches Schedule and Timing

The day begins at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with Match 35 of the tournament. The Delhi Capitals, currently sitting mid-table, are seeking to establish consistency after a mixed run of form. They face a formidable challenge against Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings, who have emerged as the early pace-setters of the 2026 season and remain the only undefeated side in the competition.

With extreme heat expected in New Delhi during the 3:30 pm IST start, physical endurance and spin bowling are anticipated to play crucial roles. Delhi remains unbeaten at home this season, setting up a competitive test for the league leaders.

The focus shifts to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur for Match 36, scheduled for a 7:30 pm IST start. Rajasthan Royals return to their primary home ground to face an aggressive Sunrisers Hyderabad unit. Both teams currently occupy positions in the top four, making this a vital fixture for playoff positioning. You can follow Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

Hyderabad arrives with significant momentum, largely driven by the current Orange Cap holder, Abhishek Sharma, and a powerful top order. Rajasthan will rely on their balanced bowling attack and the home conditions to neutralise the SRH batters.

IPL 2026 Matches

Feature Match 1 Details Match 2 Details Fixture Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Number 35 36 Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Toss Time 3:00 PM IST 7:00 PM IST Start Time 3:30 PM IST 7:30 PM IST Live Broadcast Star Sports Network Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioHotstar JioHotstar

Where To Watch Today's IPL Matches?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in multiple regional languages. Digital streaming is accessible exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).