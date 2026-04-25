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Fact Check Business Bank Holiday Today, April 25, 2026? Know If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday Bank customers across India should prepare for a coordinated pause in physical branch operations as Saturday, April 25, 2026, is a scheduled bank holiday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, this closure is due to the date falling on the fourth Saturday of the month. Read in

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Bank customers across India should prepare for a coordinated pause in physical branch operations as Saturday, April 25, 2026, is a scheduled bank holiday. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, this closure is due to the date falling on the fourth Saturday of the month.

Under current regulations, all public and private sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, alongside every Sunday. With April 25 also being a Sunday, the closure creates a nationwide two-day banking break. Bank Holidays in April 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

The 'Fourth Saturday' Bank Closure Rule

Since September 2015, the RBI has mandated a uniform weekend policy for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks: including public, private, foreign, cooperative, and regional rural banks.

While banks remain fully operational on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of any given month, they observe a full holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays. As April 25 is the fourth Saturday of April 2026, physical branch services such as cheque clearances, demand draft issuances, and in-person account updates will be suspended across all states. Paytm Payments Bank To Shut Operations After RBI Licence Cancellation.

Continuity of Digital and ATM Services on April 25

Despite the closure of physical counters, the RBI ensures that the country's digital payment infrastructure remains fully functional. Customers can continue to manage their finances through the following channels:

UPI and Mobile Banking: Platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, and official bank apps will operate 24/7 for instant fund transfers and bill payments.

Platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, and official bank apps will operate 24/7 for instant fund transfers and bill payments. Online Transfers: NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS services will remain available for digital transactions throughout the weekend.

NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS services will remain available for digital transactions throughout the weekend. ATM Networks: Cash withdrawal and deposit machines will continue to be serviced to ensure liquidity for the public.

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets, such as Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 07:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).