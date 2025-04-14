Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): Sean Baker-produced 'Left-Handed Girl' will premiere in competition in the Cannes festival sidebar.

Competition highlights include 'Left-Handed Girl', the solo directorial debut of Taiwanese filmmaker Shih-Ching Tsou, known for her long-standing collaboration with 'Anora' director Sean Baker.

Baker co-wrote and edited the Taipei-set urban melodrama, which centers on a single mother and her two daughters navigating life on the margins of the Taiwanese capital, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

European features in competition include Pauline Loques' Nino, starring fast-rising Quebecois actor Theodore Pellerin (Lurker) as a young man adrift in the city after losing his apartment keys; Sleepless City from Spanish director Guillermo Galoe, which follows two close friends facing separation when one is forced to move away; and Kika from Belgian filmmaker Alexe Poukine, starring Manon Clavel as a social worker confronting an unplanned pregnancy shortly after her partner's death, as per the outlet.

Belgian director Laura Wandel will open the 64th Cannes Critics' Week, out of competition in a special screening, with her child custody drama Adam's Interest. Closing the section, also out of competition, is Dandelion's Odyssey, the first animated feature from Japanese director Momoko Seto, as per the outlet.

Spanish director Rodrigo Sorogoyen, who is joined by Oscar-winning British actor Daniel Kaluuya, Moroccan journalist Jihane Bougrine, French-Canadian cinematographer Josee Deshaies, and Indonesian producer Yulia Evina Bhara, heads up the jury for the 64th edition of Critics' Week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Critics' Week runs May 14-22 alongside the main Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

