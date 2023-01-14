Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's pictures with iconic director Steven Spielberg have left everyone in awe.

On Saturday, Rajamouli took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of his meeting with the celebrated American filmmaker Spielberg.

Also Read | The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Narrator John Larroquette Got Paid With Marijuana for Lending His Voice to Tobe Hooper's Horror Film.

In the first photo, Rajamouli looks starstruck as he stands in front of Spielberg for maybe a short conversation. The next photo has him posing with the filmmaker along with the music composer MM Keeravani.

Sharing the images, Rajamouli wrote, "I just met God."

Also Read | Divita Rai Bikini Photos and Videos: Miss Universe India 2022 Stuns in the Swimsuit Round With Her Confident Walk!.

Reacting to the pictures, actor Rana Daggubati tweeted, "I'm looking at 3 GODS."

https://twitter.com/RanaDaggubati/status/1614111421528436737?t=HBLqt0-1VGPTfyHWzO-6yw&s=19

Seems like Rajamouli met Spielberg after RRR's Naatu Naatu bagged Best Original Song trophy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.

RRR was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category but lost it to Argentina, 1985.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)