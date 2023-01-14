SS Rajamouli's latest picture posts on Twitter has taken internet by storm. The ace filmmaker can be seen flaunting his million dollar smile as he meets Steven Spielberg. The RRR director expressed his excitement saying ‘I just met GOD!!!’ The epic moment also features MM Keeravani. RRR: SS Rajamouli's Film Enters Rolling Stone's 22 Best Movies of 2022; Beats Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans.

SS Rajamouli, Steven Spielberg, MM Keeravani

I just met GOD!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NYsNgbS8Fw — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)