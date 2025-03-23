Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Selena Gomez left fans thrilled as she announced the release of her long-lost song 'Stained' after nearly eight years.

The track, which was recorded during the sessions for her 2015 album Revival, however, never made it onto an album and is now available for a limited time.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Dismisses Abetment to Suicide Theory, Submits Two Closure Reports in Cases Filed by Actor’s Father KK Singh and Ex-Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

On Saturday, Gomez took to her Instagram to share the exciting news and also thanked her fans for keeping the song alive over the years.

"Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song Your love for 'Stained' has never gone away, and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album. 'Stained' is now available exclusively on my official store for a limited time only. #Stained," read her Instagram post.

Also Read | Rakesh Pandey Passes Away; Veteran Actor Appeared In ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ and Bhojpuri Films – Know About His Life and Work.

Check it out!

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHgfCKYRC_I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The song was leaked in 2016 but was never officially released--until now.

Gomez released her highly anticipated new album, 'I Said I Love You First' earlier this week. The album is a 15-track collection released under SMG Music, Friends Keep Secrets, and Interscope Records. It also marks her first full-length collaboration as a couple with her fiance Benny Blanco.

The couple, who confirmed their romance in December 2023, has always been open about their love story. Selena recently celebrated Blanco's 37th birthday on March 8.

The actor-singer posted an adorable message for him, writing, "I'm not sure what I did to deserve you, but damn am I glad you were born. Happy birthday, baby," as per People. According to the publication, they also revisited the restaurant where they had their first date and recreated the dish they ate, sharing the special moment with fans.

Meanwhile, the couple announced their engagement in December 2024, as per People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)