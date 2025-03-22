Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Apple has officially renewed its critically acclaimed thriller series 'Severance' for a third season, just as the show's second season finale, 'Cold Harbor,' is set to premiere on the platform.

The news was announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook in a social media exchange with the show's director and executive producer, Ben Stiller.

Also Read | Gryffindor Pride Day 2025: Fun and Fascinating Facts Every Harry Potter Fan Needs To Know About the Legendary House of Bravery.

https://x.com/tim_cook/status/1903054357924549015?

The renewal comes on the heels of 'Severance' becoming Apple's most-watched series ever, surpassing the popular comedy 'Ted Lasso," as per Deadline.

Also Read | Finally! Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Trailer to Be out This Sunday.

While Apple has not revealed a premiere date for season three, Stiller has promised that fans won't have to wait another three years for new episodes.

"The plan is definitely not" to make fans wait that long, he said in an interview, according to Deadline.

The ensemble cast of 'Severance,' which earned a SAG Award nomination, includes Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette.

The series, created by Dan Erickson and directed by Stiller, follows Mark Scout (Scott), a team leader at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that separates their work and personal memories.

As Mark delves deeper into the mystery surrounding the company, he begins to question the true nature of his work and himself.

Stiller expressed his excitement about returning for season three: "Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I've ever been a part of," as quoted by Deadline.

Added Adam Scott: "I couldn't be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple, and the whole Severance team."

Dan Erickson, creator and executive producer of the show, said, "The idea of getting to make more Severance with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world's finger traps combined," as quoted by Deadline.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, praised the show's success, saying, "What Ben, Dan, Adam, and the talented cast and crew behind Severance have brought to the screen is undeniable magic." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)