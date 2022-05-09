Washington [US], May 9 (ANI): 'Doctor Who' is returning with 'Sex Education' star Ncuti Gatwa playing the lead role in the science fiction show, making him the first Black actor to do so.

The Rwandan-born Scottish actor is set to take over from Jodie Whittaker who has been playing the iconic role since 2017.

As per Variety, 'It's a Sin' stars Olly Alexander and Lydia West, and even Michaela Coel were rumoured to replace Whittaker.

Variety cited Gatwa's statement to the BBC in which the actor said that he was "deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared."

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care," "I will endeavour my upmost to do the same," said Gatwa.

The Doctor, a humanoid Time Lord who can travel throughout space and time using the TARDIS, takes on a different form in near-death situations in a process called regeneration. This serves as a plot device to pass the baton between lead actors and was originally introduced to smooth out the transition between actors after the First Doctor, William Hartnell, left the show, reported The Verge.

The 29-year-old actor broke out in the Netflix comedy 'Sex Education,' where he plays Eric Effiong, best friend to Asa Butterfield's Otis. (ANI)

