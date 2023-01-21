Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's drama 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' turned 23 on Saturday.

To mark this occasion, production house Red chillies entertainment shared a video which they captioned, "Celebrating 23 years of #PhirBhiDilHaiHindustani!"

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan Gives a Fun Reply to Fan Waiting Outside Mannat to Catch a Glimpse of the Pathaan Star.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnrHXQdKIDd/

Helmed by Aziz Mirza, the film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever in lead roles, was declared a hit.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Aman Devgn!.

Soon after the production house shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"23 years of our childhood memories," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "One of the best patriotic our nation love movie Celebrating.. #23YearsOfPhirBhiDilHaiHindustani."

"wow my favorite songs my favorite movie my favorite actor's," another fan commented.

The film is known for its blockbuster hit songs like 'I am the best', 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', and 'Banke Tera Jogi'.

SRK will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from this, the 'Chak De India' actor will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu, and in filmmaker Atlee's action thriller 'Jawan'.

Juhi, on the other hand, was recently seen the thriller series 'Hush Hush' along with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami, which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)