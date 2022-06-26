New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who yesterday completed 30 years of his journey in Bollywood, on Sunday evening, shared a social media post expressing gratitude for all the wishes he received on the occasion.

The 'Raees' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a mirror selfie along with the caption, "Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all."

In the picture posted by the superstar, he gave major 'Don' vibes as Shah Rukh was dressed in a classic black suit paired with a white shirt and patterned maroon cravat.

On Saturday, he surprised fans by going live on Instagram for the first time for an #AskSRK session where answered questions from his fans directly. There Shah Rukh had stated that he feels that he's too old for romantic roles now. "I feel, I am too old to do romantic films now. It is awkward at times," he said.

Earlier the same day, the 56-year-old actor unveiled the first motion poster of his forthcoming film 'Pathaan', which left his fans excited. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone, is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

During the #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh had also shared that the team of 'Pathaan' might release its trailer in November or December.

Apart from 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh has several projects in the pipeline including 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' among others. (ANI)

