Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finished work on the Chennai schedule of his upcoming film "Jawan".

The actor also said veteran south superstar Rajinikanth, popularly called 'Thalaivar' ('leader' in Tamil), had blessed the set of the Atlee directorial through his presence.

Shah Rukh, who shot for the movie here with co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in a month-long schedule, said he had a "blast" working on the film which is also backed by his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

"Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets… saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! (sic)" the actor tweeted on Friday night.

Responding to his tweet, Atlee on Saturday said it was an "honour and pleasure" to host Shah Rukh in Chennai.

"... most memorable schedule in my career, spl thanks to u for having the shoot happen in Chennai sir,1000s of family wer benefited 'KING IS A KING ALWAYS' a big bow & respect to you sir love you sir (sic)," the director, known for directing Tamil hits like "Theri", "Mersal" and "Bigil" -- all starring Vijay.

According to Atlee, the next schedule of "Jawan" will be shot in Mumbai soon.

A pan India release, "Jawan" is touted to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

The film will be released across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music of "Jawan".

Shah Rukh, who was most recently seen in an extended cameo in "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", will next be seen playing a full-fledged role in "Pathaan". A Yash Raj Films production, the spy thriller will be released on January 25.

Besides "Pathaan" and "Jawan", the actor will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki", set to hit the theatres next December.

