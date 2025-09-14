Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): After collaborating on films like 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon', Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj are teaming up again for their next project titled 'O Romeo'. The film also stars Tripti Dimri.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the makers shared an announcement about the film's title and release date.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19' Contestant Tanya Mittal's Ex-Boyfriend Balraj Singh Arrested at Mumbai Airport Amid Wild Card Entry Rumours - Reports.

The film is set to release on Valentine's Day.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOlAJ28kVc6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Announces First Pregnancy With Husband Vikas Parashar (See Pics).

"Aa raha hai... #ORomeo.. this Valentine's Day..Presented by #SajidNadiadwala @shahidkapoor @tripti_dimri @iamnanapatekar @manujmittra @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala," wrote Vishal Bhardwaj in the caption.

The action thriller also features Nana Patekar.

On August 31, Shahid Kapoor shared a picture from the sets of their upcoming film with director Vishal Bhardwaj on his Instagram handle. The black and white photo shows the two of them having a discussion about something on the film's set.

Speaking about the film, Shahid revealed that the yet-to-be-titled project gave him a chance to explore a "madly different character."

He said that every time he works with Bhardwaj, it feels like entering a "new world." Sharing his excitement, the actor added that the film features a "titular part" for him, just as he had in Kaminey and Haider. He also praised his co-stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani, among others.

"And it's a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj . Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done. As always it's a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am ........ This post can't be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with," Shahid wrote.

"Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can't reveal much more here brother @hussain.dalal who completes me and is total rager in the film . Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can't wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there's is one more actor one of my favs who can't really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one. And lastly @nadiadwalagrandson for putting this all together. This one's SUPER SPECIAL," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOAxc-VjT8T/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

A Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment film, 'O' Romeo', is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and will be released this Valentine's Day. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)