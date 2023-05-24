Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy' on Wednesday, unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Shahid Kapoor unveiled the trailer which he captioned, "One hell of a BLOODY night...Trailer out now! #BloodyDaddy. Watch #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema, streaming free on 9th June! TRAILER OUT NOW."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to stream on the OTT platform JioCinema from June 9.

'Bloody Daddy' also stars Ronit Roy, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles.

The film follows the story of Sumair (played by Shahid Kapoor) as he faces off against Gurugram's white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops - all during one fateful night. In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.

Soon after the makers of the film unveiled the official trailer, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"You are a Bloody Artist," a fan commented.

A fan commented, "SK Angarrrrr."

A user wrote, "Bloody Superhit."

Speaking about his unconventional role, Shahid said, "Doing an out-an-out action film was something I have been wanting to do but I was waiting for the right one to come my way. When Ali came to me with this project, I knew this was it! It's high octane, its action packed, it's thrilling, it's intense, created especially for a digital first audience. Ali is a true master when it comes to this style of films, and it's been very enriching for me to partner with him on this. We really love what we have created together and are bloody excited to see the audience reaction now."

Ali Abbas Zafar shared his journey of making the film, "We see a lot of dark crime thrillers in the west, but hardly any in India that are made at that level and intensity. Bloody Daddy breaks all stereotypes right from Shahid's transformation into a 'killing machine' to being one of the first direct to OTT films to be created at this grand a scale! Bloody Daddy is a hard-hitting out and out dark action thriller, that promises raw and real action."

Meanwhile, the 'Farzi' actor will also be seen in an upcoming untitled romantic-comedy film opposite Kriti Sanon. (ANI)

