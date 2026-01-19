New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to host the inaugural India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026 from January 21 to 23, positioning India at the centre of global dialogue on democratic governance and electoral practices.

The three-day conference will be organised by the India International Institute of Democracy & Election Management (IIIDEM) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Also Read | Alien Disclosure: Bank of England Urged To Prepare for Global Market 'Shock'.

According to the press release, IICDEM 2026 is expected to be the largest global conference of its kind hosted by India in the domain of democracy and election management. Nearly 100 international delegates, representing over 70 countries from across the world, are expected to participate, along with representatives of international organisations, foreign missions in India, and academic and practising experts in the electoral domain.

The conference aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas, best practices, and innovations among Election Management Bodies (EMBs) worldwide.

Also Read | BJP National President Election: Party Begins Process to Pick New President, Senior Leadership Assembles in Delhi.

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, will receive the delegates and flag off the proceedings at the inaugural session on January 21.

As per the release, the programme features general and plenary sessions, including an EMB Leaders' Plenary, EMB Working Group meetings, and thematic discussions on global electoral challenges, model international electoral standards, and innovations and best practices in electoral processes.

As many as 36 thematic groups, led by CEOs of States and Union Territories and supported by national and international academic experts, will contribute to in-depth deliberations during the conference. These discussions will also have participation from leading academic institutions, including four IITs, six IIMs, 12 National Law Universities (NLUs) and IIMC.

The ECI will also hold over 40 bilateral meetings with the EMBs to further discussions and cooperation on various challenges confronting EMBs around the world. During the event, the Commission will ECINET, ECI's one-stop digital platform for all election-related information and services.

An exhibition on India's electoral scale and initiatives, along with the docuseries "India Decides" on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will also be showcased. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)