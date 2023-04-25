Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): Colombian singer Shakira will be honoured with Billboard's 'Latin women of the year' award at the first-ever Mujeres Latinas en la Musica, or Latin Women in Music, gala.

Taking to Instagram, Billboard announced the news on their official page on Monday and wrote, "Global superstar Shakira will be honoured as Billboard's Woman of the Year at the first-ever #BBMujeresLatinas."

According to Billboard, the two-hour music special will be hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes and honouring Latin women in music, will be taped at the Watsco Center in Miami on May 6 and will air exclusively on Telemundo on May 7 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Soon after the news was announced fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"she deserves woman of the year," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "She is amazing one of the women we could inspired."

A fan wrote, "Queen Shakira."

"Shakira is the ultimate Woman in Music. Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world have been empowered to write and perform deeply personal music. She created a movement all on her own, and continues to be more relevant than ever today, with grace, a deep tradition of giving back, and enormous talent. She is the definition of a Woman in Music," said Leila Cobo, Billboard's chief content officer for Latin/Espanol, as per Billboard.

Shakira has earned the title of 'Queen of Latin Music' for her outstanding tracks over the course of three decades in her career.

She is known for some blockbuster hit tracks like 'Hips don't lie', 'Can't remember to forget you', 'Loca', 'Whenever Wherever', 'Waka Waka', 'Beautiful Liar', 'She Wolf', 'La Tortura' and many more. (ANI)

