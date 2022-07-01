Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): American actor Shanna Moakler is praying for a speedy recovery for her ex-husband, musician Travis Barker.

In a chat show titled 'Entertainment Tonight', Moakler said that she believed her ex-husband Barker, was "in great hands" and thanked everyone "who has reached out" to her with concern, reported People magazine. Barker is currently hospitalized, suffering from pancreatitis.

Also Read | Friends Co-Creator Marta Kauffman Is Upset About Show’s Lack of Diversity, Says ‘I’m Embarrassed’.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney. I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried," said the 'Love Stinks' actor.

In addition, Moakler expressed confidence in the Blink-182 drummer saying that he "has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children," reported People magazine.

Also Read | Minions The Rise of Gru Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Steve Carell's 'Despicable Me' Prequel and How It Sets Up Another Film! (SPOILER ALERT).

Moakler and Barker share two kids together, namely, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. Also, Moakler's another daughter, 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya, regards Barker as her father figure.

The American rapper and rock drummer, Travis Barker was hospitalized on Tuesday due to pancreatitis, which medical professionals believe was brought on by a colonoscopy. Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas which may cause symptoms including nausea, severe stomach pain, and vomiting.

The 46-year-old 'Blink-182' drummer, who is also Kourtney Kardashian's husband, was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday for additional treatment.

According to a source, privy to People magazine, Barker was suffering from cramps, 'extreme stomache pain and could barely walk'. However, further sources revealed that he was 'getting the best care at Cedars' and the doctors were focusing on Barker's pain management alongside his condition through some battery tests and modified diet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)