Reality TV star Sharon Osbourne was released from the hospital following a medical emergency, said her son and media personality Jack Osbourne. In an Instagram post Saturday, Jack said his mother is now back home after getting the all-clear from her medical team. He, however, did not disclose the nature of the health scare. Jane Fonda’s Health Shows Improvement, Can Soon Discontinue Chemotherapy Treatment!

According to Jack, Sharon was filming a new episode of Night of Terror when she experienced a medical emergency. "She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about it when she's ready," he further said in the post.

Jack Osbourne On Sharon Osbourne's Health

Sharon Osbourne Health (Photo Credits: Instagram/@jackosbourne)

According to entertainment portal TMZ, Sharon fell ill on the set of the show at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California. A representative for the Ventura County Fire Department told the outlet that EMS (Emergency medical services) workers responded to a "medical call" at Tavern around 6.30 pm on Friday and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed Sharon, 70, was the patient. Celine Dion Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome.

In 2012, the TV celeb had revealed she had undergone a double mastectomy due to her predisposed risk for breast cancer. Sharon underwent surgery for colon cancer in 2002.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)