Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming supernatural thriller film 'Shaitaan' starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika on Thursday unveiled the film's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the trailer that he captioned, "Hell comes home with #Shaitaan #ShaitaanTrailer out now. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

Also Read | Nothing Announces Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh As Its New Brand Ambassador.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3pBt8SosMW/

The trailer takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of heart-thumping adrenaline moments, giving a glimpse into the world of Shaitaan.

Also Read | Dune Part Two Review: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler’s Sci-Fi Film Receives Positive Response, ‘Jaw-Dropping Spectacular’ Calls Critics.

The film follows the story of Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (played by Madhavan) into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is set to theatrically release on March 8, 2024.

Soon after the 'Shivaay' actor shared the trailer, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Wow superb eagerly waiting," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Outstanding Trailer."

Makers of 'Shaitaan' recently unveiled its official teaser and first song 'Khushiyan Bator Lo' which received good responses from the fans.

Apart from this, Ajay will be next seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on April 26, 2024.

He also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' and 'Raid 2' in his kitty.

R Madhavan will also be seen in an upcoming psychological thriller film opposite Kangana Ranaut. The film will be helmed by the 'Thalaivii' director Vijay.

R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)