Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Actor Shefali Jariwala, who passed away on June 27, was cremated on Saturday evening. The cremation took place at the Oshiwara Crematorium.

Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, broke down in tears as he performed the last rites.

Family, close friends, and fellow television stars gathered to pay their last respects. Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai were seen at her home earlier in the day, where her body was kept before being taken for the final rites.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who also visited Jariwala's residence, was seen emotional.

Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vikas Gupta were also spotted.

Harry Anand, who worked with Shefali on Kaanta Laga, remembered her fondly. "Shefali was a happy-go-lucky girl. I vividly remember the time I spent with her during the Kaanta Laga shoot and other songs. She was extremely sweet, and she always greeted me with a smile on her face. I am in shock. It's hard to believe that Shefali is no more," he said.

Earlier, Shefali's ex-husband, singer Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros duo, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, remembering her. He expressed grief over the news and also shared his regret at not being able to attend her funeral, as he is currently in Europe.

Calling it "one of the most shocking moments" of his life, Harmeet said he was "absolutely shattered and in disbelief."

Along with an old picture of Shefali, he wrote an emotional message: "One of the most shocking moments of my life. I'm absolutely shattered and in disbelief after hearing about Shefali's sudden and untimely demise. We shared a few beautiful years together a long time ago--memories I'll always hold close to my heart. My deepest condolences to her parents, Satish ji and Sunita ji, her husband Parag, and her sister Shivani. Being away in Europe right now, it's painful for me not to be there for the last rites. Gone far too soon. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace and for strength to her family during this unimaginable time. Jai Shree Krishna."

Shefali Jariwala, whose career skyrocketed after her appearance in the hit 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai on June 27, where she was declared dead upon arrival. She was 42.

Shefali was also featured in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Additionally, she gained recognition on television with appearances in popular reality shows, including Bigg Boss 13 (2019) and Nach Baliye (seasons 5 and 7), where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi. (ANI)

