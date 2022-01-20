Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): After the success of the song 'Tuada Kutta Tommy' featuring dialogues of Shehnaaz Gill, Yashraj Mukhate has collaborated with the singer-actor for their new song titled 'Boring Day'.

The new short song, released on Thursday, features a composition of Shehnaaz's dialogues from her appearance in 'Bigg Boss 13', with the refrain 'such a boring day, such a boring people'.

At the end of the clip, Shehnaaz also makes an appearance, singing and dancing along with Yashraj.

Fans and members of the film industry flooded Yashraj's Instagram post with likes and comments.

"Haahhhahahahhahahahaa supperrrrrrb Yashraj. Bahut dino baad. Lekin mazzaaa aa gaya," Archana Puran Singh commented.

"Hahaha.... ShehnaazXYashraj," a social media user added.

Yashraj's previous hit songs include 'Pawri Hori Hai', 'Biggini Shoot' and 'Rasode Me Kon Tha'. (ANI)

