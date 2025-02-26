Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman took a sacred dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

On witnessing the cultural grandeur on an unparalleled scale, Shekhar told ANI, "...This place is the Sangam of soul, conscience, body...culture, karma, religion. We are fortunate to have this opportunity to come here and take a holy dip..."

On Tuesday, singer Udit Narayan, too, reached Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela. He was accompanied by his wife Deepa Narayan Jha.

Speaking to ANI, Udit said, "I am very happy that God has given me the opportunity to come to the Kumbh Mela on this auspicious occasion. Such a coincidence has happened after 144 years. It is a matter of great happiness. I thank the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh."

The ongoing Mela has witnessed a historic turnout and is set to culminate on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "More than 1.30 crore devotees today and over 63.36 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj, a living symbol of India's faith and Sanatan's harmony. The festival of humanity. Hearty congratulations to all revered saints and devotees who received the holy benefit of the sacred bath today in this 'Mahayagna' of unity! Hail Mother Ganga!"

In response to the massive influx of devotees on the last day of Maha Kumbh, large-scale sanitation and cleanliness efforts have been implemented. (ANI)

