Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a fanboy moment with legendary singer Gurdas Maan.

On Friday, Dhawan took to Instagram and dropped a picture with Maan.

In the picture, Dhawan is seen sharing smiles with Maan and his wife Manjeet as they board the flight together.

"Dil Di Gallan Saanjhi Kitti Maan Sahab Naal Tey Rooh Khush Ho Gayi (My soul is happy after meeting Maan Sahab)," he captioned the post.

The priceless picture garnered loads of likes and comments.

Former cricketer Suresh Raina dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

"Legends together," a fan commented.

Gurdaas Maan has been enthralling audience with his energetic songs for decades now. 'Ki Banu Duniya Da', 'Challa', 'Ishq Di Maari' and 'Boot Polishan' are some of his popular songs.

On the other hand, Shikhar recently played for the Punjab Kings in the 16th edition of IPL. This year he also made his Bollywood debut in a movie titled 'Double XL', which also stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha.

