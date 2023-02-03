Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday, shared a glimpse of her sister Shamita Shetty's birthday bash.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a slo-mo video on her stories which she captioned, "My Tunki love you #birthdaygirl."

In the video, Shamita could be seen blowing the candles on her birthday cake and donning a beautiful red sleeveless outfit.

Shamita, on Thursday night, hosted a grand birthday bash in Mumbai where many b-town celebs marked their presence.

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty share a great bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Shamita is known for her performances in films like 'Mohabbatein' and 'Zeher' and she also featured in Salman Khan's Tv reality show 'Bigg Boss Season 15'.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the action-comedy 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

She will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is an ode to the 'selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism' of police personnel across the country. (ANI)

