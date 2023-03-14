On director Rohit Shetty's birthday, Shilpa Shetty treated fans to a BTS picture from the sets of their web series Indian Police Force. In the image, Shilpa and Rohit are seen discussing something. "Happiest birthday Shetty. Wishing you great health and happiness! Here's to more power to you," she wrote. Shilpa is a part of Rohit's OTT debut Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Indian Police Force Announcement Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra Looks Suave in Uniform for Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime Cop Series (Watch Video).

Indian Police Force is the newest addition to the filmmaker's shared cop universe which already includes movies like the Singham franchise, Simmba and Sooryavanshi . The upcoming fictional series aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country." Sidharth Malhotra and Crew Laud Rohit Shetty for Returning to Indian Police Force Sets Post Injury (Watch Video).

He is also expanding the Singham universe with its third part. On the eve of his birthday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film will release on Diwali 2024. Deepika Padukone will essay the role of a female cop in Singham 3.

Speaking of Rohit's birthday celebrations, he spent his morning with Mumbai Police. He along with Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Vivek Phansalkar inaugurated a new police station at Juhu Beach in Mumbai today. He also has contributed to making the police station as a mark of respect to the Mumbai Police.