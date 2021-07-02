New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on Friday, shared a photograph of her flaunting a retro look and dedicated it to her 'very own fashion icon and inspiration', her mother, Sunanda Shetty.

The 'Life in a Metro' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the retro-look photo, along with the caption, "Vintage Mirror Image. This #LookOfTheDay is an ode to my very own fashion icon and inspiration, my mommy! Not only was she a style queen back in the day, but also she's the epitome of grace and beauty for me even today."

Complementing her mother's eyes, Shilpa added, "Ahh... those perfect kajal-outlined eyes! Not a patch on @sunandashetty10... but I still tried! Love you, Maa!"

In the picture, the actor whose look was straight out of a 70s Bollywood film could be seen donning a black polka-dotted white saree, with a black sleeveless blouse. Her hair was tied in a bouffant with a matching polka-dotted scarf.

Shilpa completed her look with retro eye makeup and accessories like floral motif stud earrings along with black bangles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be next seen in 'Hungama 2', which also stars Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaaferi. She is also a part of 'Nikamma'. She is currently judging the dance reality TV show 'Super Dance Chapter 4'. (ANI)

