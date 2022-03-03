Actor Shilpa Shetty on Thursday began filming her next movie Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi. The 46-year-old actor, who announced the project on Tuesday, took to Instagram and shared a video from the film set. 25 Years of Auzaar: Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Silver Jubilee of Her Film Starring Salman Khan, Sanjay Kapoor (Watch Video).
"A NEW FILM, a new character, a new journey: #SUKHEE First shot done! #NewBeginnings #happiness #gratitude #blessings #worklife #happiness (sic)" Shetty captioned the post. The movie is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series. Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Her Bright Yellow Dress is What a Pocket Full of Sunshine Would Look Like (View Pics).
Shilpa Shetty on Sukhee Shoot Sets
Shetty was last seen in the 2021 comedy Hungama 2, which marked her return to the screen after "Apne" (2007). The actor also has the action romantic comedy "Nikamma", co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, in the pipeline.
