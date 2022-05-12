Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on Thursday, announced she would be taking a break from social media for a while.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa stated that is going off social media for a while as she is 'bored of the monotony'.

"Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same... going off social media till I find a new avatar," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Shilpa uploaded an all-black photo, leaving fans confused.

"What happened?" a social media user commented.

"Is everything fine?" another one wrote.

A section of social media assumed that it appeared to be a promotional stunt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be seen in 'Nikamma' and 'Sukhee'. She is also a part of Rohit Shetty's Amazon Prime series 'Indian Police Force'. (ANI)

