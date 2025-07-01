Los Angeles, Jul 1 (PTI) The makers have started the production work on "Devil Wears Prada 2", Disney's sequel to the 2006 hit film starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

Also featuring Stanley Tucci in the lead role, "The Devil Wears Prada" was adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name.

The sequel is slated to hit the big screen on May 1, 2026, but there has been no official confirmation about the cast members in the film.

The 20th Century Studios shared the news with a post on its Instagram handle on Monday evening. It was re-shared by Hathaway and Tucci on their respective handles.

"'The Devil Wears Prada 2'. Now in production," read the caption of the post.

Directed by David Frankel, the story of "Devil Wears Prada" followed Andy (Hathaway), a young graduate, hired to be an assistant of one of the biggest magazine editors in the New York. However, things turn upside down for her after meeting her boss (Streep), who has demanding schedule and does not take no for an answer.

Last year, there were reports of Streep and Blunt returning for the sequel.

