The untimely death of actress Shefali Jariwala on June 27, 2025, has left Bollywood and the television industry in India shaken to the core. It was one of the most unfortunate deaths seen in showbiz, a much-loved actress of Kaanta Laga fame suddenly passing away. Many Bollywood celebrities, TV actors and actresses have reacted to Shefali Jariwala’s demise at the young age of 42. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, too, reacted to Shefali Jariwala’s death. Here’s what she wrote. Shefali Jariwala Dies: Bollywood's 'Kaanta Lagaa' Girl and 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Passes Away at 42, Celebs Pay Tribute.

Priyanka Chopra Condoles Shefali Jariwala’s Untimely Death

Priyanka Chopra posted a condolence message with Shefali Jariwala’s picture on her Instagram Stories on June 29. The Heads of State star wrote, “So shook. She was too young. Sending condolences to Parag and the family.” ‘Stop Covering Funerals Like Red Carpet Events’: Amitabh Bachchan’s PR Parag Desai Slams Media for Insensitive Coverage of Celebrity Deaths, Janhvi Kapoor Reacts.

Priyanka Chopra Mourns Death of Shefali Jariwala – See Post:

Priyanka Chopra's post on Shefali Jariwala's death (Photo Credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram)

What Was Shefali Jariwala Famous For?

Shefali Jariwala was most known for her now iconic appearance in the music video of the Kaanta Laga remix song in 2002. Although she had also recently appeared in Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and made several other appearances in movies and reality shows, Shefali Jariwala was to date known as the ‘Kaanta Laga Girl’. Her presence and her work in Kaanta Laga have made her immortal. Kaanta Laga was a remix of the classic RD Burman song of the same name, composed for the film Samadhi (1972) and rendered by iconic playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. Shefali Jariwala Funeral: Actress Laid to Rest at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Crematorium; Father, Brother and Husband Parag Tyagi Perform Last Rites (Watch Video).

The late Shefali Jariwala had earlier revealed in an interview that she had to decline a lot of offers in Bollywood due to her epilepsy. She maintained a relatively quiet life. She acted in Salman Khan’s Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2004. She also appeared in two seasons of the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Parag Tyagi. Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Teary Eyed Husband Parag Tyagi Performs Late Wife’s Asthi Visarjan at Juhu Beach in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Shefali Jariwala reportedly took anti-ageing treatments and suffered a cardiac arrest, collapsing at home. She was declared ‘brought dead’ in Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. Her postmortem report is awaited and it is expected to shed light on the cause of death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 01:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).