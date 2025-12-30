New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

The Season 3 trailer of the critically acclaimed comedy series Shrinking is finally out, teasing Michael J Fox's return to acting after stepping away from his career in 2020 due to speech issues associated with his Parkinson's disease.

The Apple TV+ comedy series stars Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Harrison Ford and others in the lead roles.

Michael J Fox Returns to Acting, Reuniting With Bill Lawrence After Years Away

In the trailer, Michael J Fox was shown in the waiting room of a medical facility, sitting near Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison Ford). "What are you in for?" asks Fox's character, whose name is not yet known. "Parkinson's. You?" Paul responds. Fox says, "Just a haircut," and they both laugh.

According to Variety, Ford's character in Shrinking has had Parkinson's since Season 1, though he initially tries to conceal it and the severity of his symptoms before being forced to tackle the disease head-on over time.

In the new trailer, after Sofi swings by Jimmy's house, then says goodbye, Liz (Christa Miller), Derek (Ted McGinley) and Sean (Luke Tennie) chide him for not asking her out. Also in the trailer, Jimmy deals with his emotions as his daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell), prepares to leave for college.

Fox's casting in Shrinking, which was announced in May, reunites him with series co-creator Bill Lawrence, as Fox was the star of Lawrence's ABC sitcom 'Spin City' for four seasons until departing in 2000 because of Parkinson 's-related issues, reported Variety.

Additionally, Fox had a memorable guest arc on 'Scrubs', also created by Lawrence. Michael J Fox Joins 'Shrinking' Season 3 in Guest Role.

The trailer also builds on the reunion between series co-creator and star Jason Segel and his How I Met Your Mother co-star Cobie Smulders, who plays Jimmy's (Segel) new love interest, Sofi.

The series is set to premiere on January 28, 2026, at Apple TV+.