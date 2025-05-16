Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Actor Michael J Fox will be joining the cast of season three of 'Shrinking'.

The five-time Emmy winner will guest star in the Apple TV+ comedy, however, details of his role are being kept under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season three of 'Shrinking' is currently in production.

Fox's last on-camera acting role was in 'The Good Fight' in 2020, reprising his Emmy-nominated role as attorney Louis Canning.

The actor has been living with Parkinson's disease for more than 30 years.

Fox's 'Shrinking' role will mark his reunion with co-creator Bill Lawrence. The two worked together on ABC's 'Spin City' (Lawrence's first series as a creator).

Fox joins Jeff Daniels, Sherry Cola and Isabella Gomez.

'Shrinking' stars Jason Segel, Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Segel, Lawrence and Brett Goldstein created 'Shrinking'. They executive produce with Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

