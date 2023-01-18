Shrinking is a comedy series that focuses on Jimmy, a therapist who deals with severed grief himself after the death of his wife. He goes through a long period of pain before he breaks through his ethical barriers and starts telling his patients exactly what he thinks. This results in a comedic yet uplifting series of events, which brings huge changes to Jimmy's patients and his life. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer: Harrison Ford Dons the Iconic Hat One Final Time For the Epic Conclusion of the Action Franchise!

Watch the Exciting Trailer for Shrinking Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)