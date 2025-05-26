Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri's 'Dhadak 2' to be released this August

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): The release date of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's 'Dhadak 2' has been announced.

On Monday, the makers unveiled the film's new posters and informed that the film will hit the theatres on August 1.

"Marne aur ladhne mein se ek ko chunna ho toh ladhna. #Dhadak2 aa rahi hai cinema gharo mein - 1st August 2025 ( (If you ever have to choose between dying or fighting, then choose to fight)," a post on Instagram account of Dharma Productions read.

In the posters, Siddhant and Triptii can be seen giving each other a tight hug as they are ready to face all the odds.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, 'Dhadak 2', a story that explores love and challenges social norms. The film follows Siddhant's character as he navigates a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers.

It's a sequel to the popular 'Dhadak' franchise featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter. Released in 2018, the first part was the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat.

The film, which explores themes of caste and social discrimination, was originally slated for release in November 2024. ANI)

