Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Director Siddharth Anand and actor Saif Ali Khan were recently spotted together outside Marflix Pictures in Mumbai, sparking speculation of a new collaboration of the dynamic duo after gap of nearly seventeen years.

The pair had previously worked together on hit films like 'Salaam Namaste' (2005) and 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' (2007).

Siddharth Anand is reportedly producing a film titled 'Jewel Thief,' which apparently features Saif alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.

Fueling further speculation, the filmmaker, accompanied by producer Mamta Anand, was seen in a meeting with Saif and Kunal at Marflix Pictures' office.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, 'Jewel Thief' is currently in the production stage, with plans for an international shoot slated for May.

Te project is set to stream on a leading OTT platform, adding to the anticipation surrounding the collaboration between Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking of Saif's work projects, in the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Devara'.

The film will hit theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is by R Rathnavelu. (ANI)

