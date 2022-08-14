New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, on Friday, celebrated the first anniversary of their much-loved film 'Shershaah'.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth and Kiara dropped a cute reel video, which they captioned, "#1YearOfShershaah #SameFeelDifferentReel "Yeh Dil Maange More."

In the reel video, the duo could be seen sharing a happy moment together.

The 'Student of the year' actor can be seen standing behind Kiara, as they look at each other one by one, with the song 'Raatan Lambiyan' from the film playing in the background.

The 'Ek Villain' actor donned a white t-shirt under an olive green jacket. The 'Indoo Ki Jawani' actor on the other hand opted for a simple pink Kurti. She kept her hair open and make-up minimal.

Soon after the couple shared the video, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"Romance dekho inka. Nazar Na lage sundar logon ko," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "The way siidd looks at kiara."

"Can't wait to see you both together on screen," another fan commented.

Kiara and Sidharth are in a rumoured relationship for a very long time, but they haven't made it official.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. The film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August 2021, was hailed by everyone.

Set in the 90s, the film also shed light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara Advani and Sidharth for the first time.

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, and Himanshu Gandhi serving as producers.

In the film, Sidharth has portrayed two very distinct looks to showcase the younger phase of Vikram and his army phase, transforming himself completely to get the looks right. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen playing the role of Vikram's twin brother Vishal Batra in the film.

Recently, Vishnuvaradhan's directorial biographical war film bagged the 'Best Film' award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2022 ceremony.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara also bagged the 'Critics Best Actor awards for their lead roles in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth has a few projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Thank God'. He is working on 'Mission Majnu', a spy movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also shooting for the action-thriller 'Yodha' starring Disha Patani.

On the other hand, Kiara will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Govinda Mera Naam' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

